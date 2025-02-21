India will look to continue their winning run when they meet Ireland in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. The IND vs IRL hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 21. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide IND vs IRL live telecast viewing option match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for the India vs Ireland FIH Pro League 2024-25 Match. For, online viewing options, fans can switch over to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will be pay-to-see. India Men's Team Bounce Back with 1-0 Win over World Champions Germany in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25

India vs Ireland Live

A high-stakes day as India's Women's Hockey Team takes on Germany. Meanwhile, India's Men's Hockey Team locks horns with Ireland aiming to keep the winning spirit alive. 🇮🇳 📺 Watch it LIVE on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 2, DD Sports, and Star Sports 3. 🎟 Book your virtual… pic.twitter.com/24nlGh338j — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 21, 2025

