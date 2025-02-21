The men's national Hockey team continued their winning streak in the FIH Pro League 2024-25. This is their third win in five matches as they have lost only two matches in the Pro League so far to Spain and Germany. This time Harmanpreet Singh and co faced a less strong Ireland side and ended up coming out victorious. Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh were the three scorers for India. Although Jeremy Duncan put the Irish in front first, Mandeep Singh equalised and the game entered half-time in stalemate. After the break India established their dominance and scored two more goals. India Men's Team Bounce Back with 1-0 Win over World Champions Germany in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25.

India Men's National Hockey Team Defeats Ireland 3-1 in FIH Pro League 2024-25 Encounter

Game leveled at 🇮🇳 1-1 🇮🇪 Mandeep Singh equalizes just before halftime to make it 1-1. This game is set to go down to the wire 30 minutes of intense hockey remain!#FIHProLeague #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame . . .@CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/G8h0PUFb4l — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 21, 2025

