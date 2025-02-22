After a hard-fought win last evening, India will again clash sticks against Ireland in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. The IND vs IRE hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 21. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide India vs Ireland live telecast viewing option match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for the India vs Ireland FIH Pro League 2024-25 Match. For, online viewing options, fans can tune into the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of IND vs IRE FIH Pro League 2024-25, which needs a pass. India Men’s Hockey Team Overcome Tough Challenge From Ireland for 3–1 Win in FIH Pro League 2024–25.

India vs Ireland Live

Today, our Men’s Hockey Team faces Ireland again, aiming to continue their winning momentum, while our Women’s Hockey Team is determined to turn things around against Germany. 📺 Watch it LIVE on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 2, DD Sports, and Star Sports 3. 🎟 Book your… pic.twitter.com/bxO9lUBFhS — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 22, 2025

