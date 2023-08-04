Paul Stirling will lead the Ireland side when they take on India in a three-match T20I series, which starts on August 18. Cricket Ireland announced the 15-member squad which comprises some exciting cricketers like Josh Little, Curtis Campher as well as Harry Tector. A statement by Cricket Ireland also stated that Gareth Delany has made a return to the team after suffering from a wrist injury. BCCI Announces India's Squad For T20Is Against Ireland; Jasprit Bumrah to Lead in Absence of Hardik Pandya As He Returns to Action.

Ireland Squad for India T20Is Announced

📡: SQUAD NAMED A 15-player squad has been named for Ireland Men's T20I series against India: https://t.co/NjkD4z6rbB Want to buy tickets? Get in quick! https://t.co/r5l3ODnEpp Hospitality packages are also available: https://t.co/9U59GsaZHL#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/SdV3pL0Qtw — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)