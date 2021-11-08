India have won the toss and will be fielding first against Namibia in their final T20 World Cup 2021 game. Rahul Chahar replaces Varun Chakravarthy in India's starting XI. Meanwhile, Namibia have made one change as Jan Frylinck returns.

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

