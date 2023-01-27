Being asked to bat first, New Zealand have finished their innings with a score of 176-6 in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell scored brilliant half-centuries for the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was surely the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team. Sundar took 2 wickets and conceded only 22 runs in 4 overs. MS Dhoni Visits Indian Team Ahead of the 1st T20I Against New Zealand in Ranchi (Watch Video)

New Zealand 176/6

India to chase down 177 in 20 overs ⚡️ 🏏Game 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙤𝙣 𝘿𝘿 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 📺free dish pic.twitter.com/x7zy4AbqjX — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 27, 2023

