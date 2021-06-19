Indian captain Virat Kohli became only the second Indian batsman to score 6,000 Test runs while batting at number four, after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli earlier became the only cricketer to feature in the finals of all the ICC events.

How we feel when we realise Virat is only the second Indian batsman to rack up 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs at No. 4️⃣ in Tests! 😁🤩 The other batsman is Sachin Tendulkar.

