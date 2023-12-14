A bizarre incident happened during the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2023 at Johannesburg. India posted a target of 202 on board and South Africa were in trouble losing some early wickets. David Miller looked to steady the ship but Ravindra Jadeja made him seemingly nick a ball to the keeper. There was a loud appeal from the Indians but the umpires denied it. DRS couldn't be taken as it was temporarily down. Later replay showed Miller had nicked the ball and he should have been adjudged out if DRS was available. Bizarre! Jitesh Sharma Steps On the Stumps, Gets Dismissed Hit-Wicket During IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 (See Pic).

David Miller Given Not Out Despite Edging the Ball

David Miller was out & umpire gave it not out while DRS was down at that moment 🔥#INDvsSA | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/kLepdRsAg5 — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) December 14, 2023

