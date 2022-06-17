South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won his fourth toss in as many matches and his side would bowl first in the fourth T20I on Friday, June 17. Quinton de Kock returns to the team in place of Reeza Hendricks, with Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell ruled out with injuries. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi are their replacements. India however, remain unchanged.

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

