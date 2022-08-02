West Indies defeated India by five wickets in the second T20I match of the five-game series and leveled the series 1-1 as of now at Warner Park on August 1. Obed McCoy scalped six wickets for the hosts and helped them bowl India out for 138 runs in the first innings. Riding on Brandon King's 68 off 51 deliveries, Nicolas Pooran's side went over the line in 19.2 overs. The Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blues will once again meet Windies in the 3rd T20I game today, August 2.

Check result:

#TeamIndia put up a solid fight but it was the West Indies who won the second #WIvIND T20I. We will look to bounce back in the third T20I. 👍 👍 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/C7ggEOTWOe pic.twitter.com/OnWLKEBiov — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2022

