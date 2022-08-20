Indian bowlers were on song for the second game in a row as they hit the right lengths to skittle out Zimbabwe for a paltry 161 in the second ODI on Saturday, August 20. Shardul Thakur took three wickets while the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and also Deepak Hooda snaring one apiece. For the hosts, Sean Williams top-scored with 42 runs while Ryan Burl added 39.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Scorecard:

2ND ODI. WICKET! 38.1: Tanaka Chivanga 4(4) Run Out Kuldeep Yadav, Zimbabwe 161 all out https://t.co/RDdvgajdmi #ZIMvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2022

