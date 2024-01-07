Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth took two wickets each as Australia restricted India to a paltry 130/8 in the second T20I of the series. Australia opted to bowl first after winning the toss and the players backed captain Alyssa Healy's decision as they picked up wickets at regular intervals, never letting the Indian innings gain momentum. For India, Deepti Sharma top-scored with 30 runs off 27 balls while Smriti Mandhana added 23 runs. Apart from Garth, Sutherland and Wareham, Ashleigh Gardner also got a wicket and a big one, that of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Ellyse Perry Becomes First Australian Woman To Play 300 International Matches, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24.

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 Innings Update

