Ellyse Perry made history as she became the first Australian woman to feature in 300 international matches, achieving this feat during the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 match on Sunday, January 7. The Australian all-rounder made her international debut in 2007 and has been one of the most consistent performers for the national team. She also becomes the fourth player in women's cricket after Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards and Suzie Bates to achieve this historic feat.

Ellyse Perry Becomes First Australian to Play 300 International Matches

17 years of dominance for the legend that is Ellyse Perry! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/B5UtQ8IEuR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2024

