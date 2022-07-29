Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain's knock as a seventh-half-century in the T20Is from the Indian skipper took the team to a competitive score of 154/8 against Australia. Jess Jonassen shined with the ball finishing with fixtures of 4/22.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's cracking half-century has helped India to a solid total in Birmingham 👏 Can they defend this score? #AUSvIND | #B2022 | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/b5P5Z4ahd2 pic.twitter.com/E4ONKKVDdu — ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)