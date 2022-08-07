Australia captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and her team will bat first in the gold medal match in women's cricket at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. Both sides have remained unchanged from their wins in the semifinal.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

India Playing XI:

CWG 2022. India XI: S Mandhana, S Verma, J Rodrigues, H Kaur (c), T Bhatia (wk), D Sharma, P Vastrakar, R Yadav, S Rana, M Singh, R Thakur. https://t.co/kd2xpQDzXH #INDvAUS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 7, 2022

Australia Playing XI:

Unchanged XI for the big dance. Let’s do this 💪 pic.twitter.com/wyDEuAh1Uv — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) August 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)