Things changed pretty drastically in the India vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match as Mithali Raj side went from being 74-0 to 74-3 in a space of just five balls. Smriti Mandhana was the first to fall to Nahida Akter and then Ritu Moni made an impact by dismissing a set Shafali Verma and Mithali Raj for a golden duck.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)