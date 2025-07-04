England's stand-in captain Tammy Beaumont won the toss and chose to bat first in the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 at the Kennington Oval, London on July 4. The India Women's National Cricket Team will be eyeing a series win after having won the first two T20Is and will take an unassailable 3-0 lead should they win this one. And would be the first time that the India Women's National Cricket Team would win a T20I series against the England Women's National Cricket Team. The England Women's National Cricket Team on the other hand, face a must-win situation. How To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of India Women vs England Women Cricket Match on TV.

IND-W vs ENG-W Toss Report

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani

England Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Tammy Beaumont(c), Amy Jones(wk), Paige Scholfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

