England Women's National Cricket Team captain Tammy Beaumont has won the toss and she has opted to bowl first in the IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025 at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 12. The IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025 is set to start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India have already won the series, having an unassailable 3-1 lead and will look to close out the series with another win while England eye a consolation victory. For India, Kranti Gaud is making her T20I debut and she received her maiden cap from India Women's National Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. How To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of India Women vs England Women Cricket Match on TV.

IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025 Toss Report

IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I Playing XIs

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani

England Women's National Cricket Team: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont(c), Amy Jones(w), Paige Scholfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Linsey Smith

