The India Women's National Cricket Team will take on the England Women's National Cricket Team in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series on Saturday, July 12. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have already won the series and will now look to sign off on a high. The IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025 is set to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham and it will begin at 11:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 T20I series and fans can watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. There are also online viewing options available as fans can watch IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode platforms, but at the cost of a subscription and a match pass, respectively. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs England Women Match at Edgbaston.

IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I Live Telecast

