India Women will be pleased with their display and are in a strong position in the game as they posted 148/6 in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 semifinal against Thailand Women. Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma played crucial knocks while Sornnarin Tippoch finished with 3/24.

☝️Shafali Verma ☝️Harmanpreet Kaur ☝️Richa Ghosh Sornnarin Tippoch picked up 3 crucial wickets to help Thailand restrict India to 148 They need 149 Runs to win.#CricketTwitter #WomensAsiaCup @ThailandCricket pic.twitter.com/oyDWTKqRIy — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)