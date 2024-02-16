India were handed a penalty of five runs after Ravichandran Ashwin ran on the middle of the pitch on Day 2 of the India vs England 3rd Test 2024, on February 16. This happened in the 102nd over of the first innings which was bowled by Rehan Ahmed and Ashwin tapped the ball before venturing onto the middle of the pitch. Umpire Joel Wilson subsequently went on to signal a penalty of five runs to India. Ashwin subsequently went on to have a word with Wilson. As a result of this, England will start their innings at 5/0. This was not the first time that it happened in India's innings. Sarfaraz Khan Opens Up on His Runout in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

India Handed Penalty of Five Runs

India being penalised five penalty runs after Ashwin runs down the middle of the pitch is novel. A big call from umpire Joel Wilson. This was the third time it has happened this innings and Jadeja was given an offical warning yesterday evening. — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) February 16, 2024

