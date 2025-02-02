India registered their highest powerplay total in T20I cricket during the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 on Sunday, February 2. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma and later Tilak Varma combined to help India score a mammoth 95/1 in the first six overs. While Sanju Samson started on a high, Abhishek Sharma and later Tilak Varma consistently found the boundaries and did so with ease as well. India's previous best powerplay score in a T20I was 82 against Scotland in 2021. Mukesh Ambani Lauds Abhishek Sharma After India Opener Smashes Half-Century off 17 Balls During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 (See Pic).

India Score Highest Powerplay Score in T20Is

India Register Highest Powerplay Total in a T20I

This is now India's HIGHEST Powerplay total in T20Is. 95 - vs ENG at Mumbai, TODAY 82 - vs SCOT at Dubai, 2021 82 - vs BAN at Hyderabad, 2024 78 - vs SA at Johannesburg, 2018#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/OgW7JbdPMJ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)