India and Sri Lanka are all set to play three ODIs and the same number of T20I matches. Check out the schedule below:

India tour of Sri Lanka: 1st ODI - 13th July. 2nd ODI - 16th July. 3rd ODI - 19th July. 1st T20i - 22nd July. 2nd T20i - 24th July. 3rd T20i - 27th July. - Venues to be finalised later. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)