The India U19 team whitewashed the Australia U19 2-0 in the two-match Youth Test series with a victory in the 2nd Youth Test on Wednesday, October 8. Batting first, the Australia U19 team were bowled out for just 135 runs in the first innings, with Henil Patel (3/21) and Khilan Patel (3/23) being the best bowlers for India U19. India, in response, India U19 were bundled for just 173 runs, with Deepesh Devendran top-scoring with 28 runs. In the second innings, Australia U19 had an even poorer effort with the bat as they were restricted to 116 and India U19 then made short work of an 81-run chase, winning the match by seven wickets. Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a poor Test, though, managing scores of 20 and 0 in the match. Ayush Mhatre and co had earlier clean-swept the Youth ODI series as well. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, D Deepesh Steer India U-19 to Historic Win over Australia U-19 In 1st Youth Test 2025 at Brisbane.

India U19 Beat Australia U19 in 2nd Youth Test, Clean Sweep Series 2-0

India U19 v Australia U19 in Tests H2H: Ind6, Aus7, D5 (18 matches) India U19 has won the last 4 H2H 'Test' matches Oct 2024: won by 2 wkts (Chennai) Oct 2024: won by inns & 120 runs (Chennai) Oct 2025: won by inns & 58 runs (Brisbane) Oct 2025: won by 7 wkts (Mackay) - today — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)