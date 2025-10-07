The much-awaited India vs Australia 2025 ODI series is not very far away and fans will get to witness two of the world's best teams lock horns in a three-match affair that starts on October 19 in Perth. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is also significant, given the fact that it would mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in international cricket for the first time since India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph this year. Star Sports released the IND vs AUS promo for the ODI series and it featured Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. "RO-KO are back and they mean business in Australia!" the caption of the India vs Australia promotional video for the ODI series read. Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy stint came to an end earlier when the BCCI picked Shubman Gill as the new skipper. India vs Australia 2025: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About IND vs AUS ODI and T20I Series.

Watch India vs Australia 2025 ODI Series Promo

RO-KO are back and they mean business in Australia! Will the iconic duo light it up against their toughest rivals? 🇮🇳🔥#AUSvIND 👉🏻 Starts OCT 19 pic.twitter.com/PoxnLjjZDv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 7, 2025

