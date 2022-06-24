India's tour of Ireland comprises of two-match T20I series and the action will begin on June 26, 2022. The IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 has a start time of 09:00 PM as per IST and will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground or The Village in Malahide. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian cricket team. The IND vs IRE will be telecast live on Sony TEN 3/HD (Hindi commentary), Sony TEN 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu commentary) and Sony SIX/HD (English commentary). The live streaming online of IND vs IRE will be available on SonyLIV. For Jio users, JioTV mobile app will provide the free live streaming online.

