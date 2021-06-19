India and New Zealand both have named their playing XI ahead of the much-anticipated World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While India didn't make any change to their team, New Zealand have opted to play no spinner, picking five pacers in their bowling line-up.

Check India's playing XI

Final. India XI: R Sharma, S Gill, V Kohli, C Pujara, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, J Bumrah, I Sharma, M Shami https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021

Check New Zealand's playing XI

Kane Williamson wins the toss in the @ICC WTC Final at the Hampshire Bowl and opts to bowl first! Playing XI - Latham, Conway, Williamson, Taylor, Nicholls, Watling, De Grandhomme, Jamieson, Southee, Wagner and Boult #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/kzZnj3vzEP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 19, 2021

