Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer struck half-centuries each as India kept things under control in the 2nd ODI 2022 in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. Chasing 279 to win, India lost their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill but Kishan and Iyer have put up a partnership that has shifted the momentum towards India completely.

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Keep India on Top:

