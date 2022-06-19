The India vs South Africa 5th T20I has been reduced to 19 overs a side after rain delayed the start of play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 19, Sunday. The match would also now begin at 7:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Match will start at 7:50 pm and it will be 19-overs-a-side#INDvsSA— Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) June 19, 2022

