The India national cricket team are facing the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the last Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament on Friday. The India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025, and they have qualified for the finals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is eliminated from the ongoing T20 edition of the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka has won the toss and he has decided to bowl first. Both teams have made changes to their playing XI. For Sri Lanka, Janith Liyanage comes in for Dusmantha Chameera, and for India, Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube have been rested. Is India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Toss Report

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)