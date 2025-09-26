IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: In the last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, the India national cricket team will lock horns against the Sri Lanka national cricket team, which will the the first meeting of these two Asian giants in the competition. The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, and commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match details on DD Sports live streaming, scroll down below for more information. India’s Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs Sri Lanka: Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Rested? Check Predicted 11 for IND vs SL Super 4 Match in Dubai.

The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be a dead rubber of sorts, with India already qualifying for the final and Sri Lanka eliminated from the tournament. However, this will be the last time India can experiment or fine-tune their XI ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday. Benched players like Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Rinku Singh might get some time on the field.

For Sri Lanka, however, the contest will be all about pride, having lost both their Super 4 encounters, having started the Asia Cup 2025 with three successive wins. The batting has been a major letdown for the Lankan Lions as constant collapses have cost the side winnable matches. Sri Lanka will want to put a better challenger against the world champions and make amends, looking forward to the ICC T20 World Cup next year. When is IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

Is IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast and digital partners of the Asia Cup 2025 in India, which will provide viewing options of matches across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc, and on the OTT platforms SONY LIV and FanCode. The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well for DD Free Dish users only. The Asia Cup 2025 final will also be available on the DD Sports channel for DD Free Dish users. It must be noted that only India-specific Asia Cup 2025 matches will have viewing options on DD Sports.

