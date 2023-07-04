West Indies will host India for a multi-format series starting July 12. The series will get underway with the Tests and then the action will move towards the white-ball formats. In the build to the two-match Test series, West Indies legend Brian Lara has joined the West Indies players as a performance mentor in the preparatory camp at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. India vs West Indies 2023 Schedule: Get IND vs WI Test, ODI and T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Brian Lara Joins West Indies Camp

West Indies legend Brian Lara has joined the players at their camp at CCG ahead of the series vs India. Lara is Performance Mentor. The 1st Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica. #WIHome #WIvIND Get Tickets⬇️https://t.co/21A070Xq1G pic.twitter.com/NEaCL9exkS — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 3, 2023

