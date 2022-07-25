Rain stopped play in the second ODI between India and West Indies after India managed 41/0 in 9.4 overs in Trinidad on Sunday, July 24. The visitors had gotten off to a sedate start in their chase of 312. Unlike the first game, the Shubman Gill-Shikhar Dhawan pair failed to get off to a flying start with the Windies fielders doing well. Gill out of the two, looked fluent but was unable to find the boundaries on multiple occasions. India have scored in the first 10 overs. Earlier, it was Shai Hope, who hit a terrific hundred in his 100th ODI as West Indies scored 311/6.

Rain Stops Play:

Rain stops play and it's 12.10 am in India. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 24, 2022

