West Indies held nerves to seize low scoring thriller against India in the 2nd T20I of the series. Obed McCoy scalped six wickets and helped West Indies to restrict India within just 138 Runs. Riding on Brendon King's half century West Indies defeated India by five wickets.

Watch Video highlights-

Video Highlights: WI beat IND by 5 wickets to level T20I series https://t.co/PYJLebjZdh — Aamir Salati (@aamirsalati) August 2, 2022

Brendon King's Innings-

