A even day for both the hosts and the visitors in the India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 at the Port of Spain as India gets to a good first innings total of 438 riding on Virat Kohli's 76th International century, supported by half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56). Virat's unfortunate run out prevented India from going further big. West Indies started their innings steadily, losing only one wicket as Kraigg Braithwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul stitch a 71-run opening stand. They will look to keep fighting as take the game as deep as possible.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 2 Stumps

2ND Test. 38.4: Ravindra Jadeja to Kirk McKenzie 4 runs, West Indies 85/1 https://t.co/d6oETzpeRx #WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

