India women's national cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana slammed the fastest century against the Australia women's national cricket team in ODI cricket history. The left-handed batter achieved this historic milestone after hitting a 77-ball century during the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday, September 17. This was Mandhana's 12th century in Women's ODIs – the most by any Indian batter. Mandhana's 12th Century in Women's ODI is the joint-third alongside Tammy Beaumont (12). Ahead of them are Suzie Bates (13) and Meg Lanning (15) with the most hundreds in WODIs. Smriti Mandhana Smashes Second-Fastest Century in ODIs for India Women's Cricket Team, Achieves Feat in 77 Balls During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Slams Fastest Century Against Australia Women in ODIs

No.1 batter in WODIs ✅ Fastest ton by any batter vs Australia in WODIs ✅ Run Machine Smriti Mandhana is unstoppable🔥👑#PlayBold#ನಮ್ಮRCB#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/FMEGE2yaxj — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) September 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)