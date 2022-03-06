India Women registered a 107 run win over Pakistan Women in their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 opener. Smriti Mandhana, Poja Vastrakar shined with half-centuries as Rajeshwari Gayakwad took a four-wicket haul to register a commanding win. This is India's 11th consecutive W-ODI win over Pakistan.

