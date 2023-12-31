A lot happened in Indian cricket in 2023 and it has indeed been a remarkable year, one which has had its share of highs as well as lows. The Indian men's and women's teams have had a year of some memorable performances as well as heartbreaks. For the Indian men's team, there were successes in the Border-Gavaskar trophy as well as in the Asian Games and other bilateral competitions. But the defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 final is a low of 2023. The Indian women's 19 team won the T20 World Cup and the seniors made the semifinals. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team won the Asian Games gold and registered Test wins over England and Australia. The BCCI took to social media to share a recap video of both men's and women's performances in 2023. Year Ender 2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Indian Cricket Team and What’s Next To Look Forward to in 2024.

⏪ Recap an eventful 2023 with some 🔝 moments on the field ft. #TeamIndia 😃👌 Tell us your favourite one among all 👇 pic.twitter.com/JNjLbNgCVQ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2023

