The Indian national flag was spotted at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi during the Pakistan vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 19. This comes after a controversy over a viral video claiming that the venue had flags of all the other participating teams in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 apart from India. A video has gone viral on social media that showed the Indian national flag among the flags of the other nations mounted on top of the stadium. The India national cricket team will play their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan. Pakistan Cricket Board Reveals Why Indian Flag Was Missing from Karachi's National Bank Stadium Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Indian National Flag at Karachi's National Bank Stadium

Pics of Indian National Flag at National Bank Stadium in Karachi

In Pictures: The #ChampionsTrophy opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand took place at Karachi's National Stadium. Defending champion Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand. The Indian flag was seen waving at the Karachi's National Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vN1BA1IiV7 — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2025

Another Angle of Indian Flag in Karachi During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

