Jhulan Goswami played her final game for the Indian national team at the Lord's Stadium on Saturday as she retired from the sport. The Indian players gave the legendary pacer a fitting send-off as they hoisted her on their shoulders as a mark of respect.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 😄 As the champion bid adieu to International Cricket, teammates lifted @JhulanG10 on their shoulders as a mark of respect 🙌#TeamIndia #JhulanGoswami #ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/YSg1Pzmj8m — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)