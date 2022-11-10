Indian team fans offered prayers at the Rameshwar temple in Kanpur ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England. India face England in a clash of heavyweights in what promises to be an exciting fixture with the winner going on to face Pakistan in the final. Pictures of the Indian team fans offering prayers have gone viral. "A special puja has been organized for India's victory in the semi-final match between India and England," one of them said.

Indian Team Fans Offering Prayers at Temple Ahead of England Match:

उत्तर प्रदेश: भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच आज होने वाले टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल मैच से पहले कानपुर में भारतीय टीम के प्रशंसकों ने रामेश्वर मंदिर में पूजा की। एक व्यक्ति ने बताया, "भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच होने वाले सेमीफाइनल मैच में भारत की जीत के लिए विशेष पूजा का आयोजन किया है।" pic.twitter.com/QIiWZay8t6 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 10, 2022

