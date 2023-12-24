The victorious Indian women's cricket team performed a lap of honour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after they beat Australia by eight wickets in the One-Off Test match on December 24. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team were dominant throughout the match and came out on top expectedly, registering their first-ever Test win against Australia. After the match, the players walked around the ground and applauded the crowd for their continued support. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Captures Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s Picture As They Pose After Victory in IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

