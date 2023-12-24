Australia captain Alyssa Healy won hearts with her classy gesture as she was seen clicking a picture of the Indian women's cricket team after they won the One-Off Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 24. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the match by eight wickets to register their first Test victory over Australia. As the hosts were celebrating the win, Healy was seen clicking their picture. The video of this heartwarming moment has gone viral. Indian Women Record Maiden Test Win Over Australia Women in IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test.

Watch Video:

