With the second leg of IPL 2021 just a week away, franchises are giving their best to ensure that they weigh upon the opponent from the very beginning of the remaining matches in the UAE. Along with tiring training sessions, franchises are ensuring that the players also get some relaxation outside cricket. In such a case, Delhi Capitals' players were spotted having a fun session where Amit Mishra had to act for his team in order to help them to guess the movie in Dumb Charades. But his vague actions kept on confusing the audience while he kept on acing his movie skills.

Check Out Amit Mishra's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (Stay 🏡) (@delhicapitals)

