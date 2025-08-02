Akash Deep stunned England with his batting performance coming in as night watchman during the second innings of India in the fifth Test against England at Oval. He came to bat on Day 2 after the wicket of Sai Sudharsan, trying to delay the entry of captain Shubman Gill. England expected to take his wicket early on Day 3, but a dropped chance and a close LBW call meant Akash Deep survived and he scored 66 runs batting almost throughout the entire first session pushing England well behind in the game. With it, Akash Deep registered the second-highest score by a nightwatchman for India. The highest score was registered by Amit Mishra in the same venue in 2011. Akash Deep and Ben Duckett Hug Each Other Following Send-Off Controversy During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Akash Deep Registers Second-Highest Score For An Indian Nightwatchman

Highest scores by a nightwatchman for India: 84 - Amit Mishra v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, The Oval, 2011 66 - Akash Deep v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, The Oval, 2025* 50 - Amit Mishra v 🇧🇩, Chattogram, 2010 46 - Irfan Pathan v 🇦🇺, Perth, 2008 43 - Murali Karthi v 🇧🇩, Dhaka, 2000 pic.twitter.com/nExhpQAGyb — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)