Rohit Sharma, who captained Team India Test team between 2022 and 2025 has announced his retirement from Test cricket. Rohit, unlike white-ball cricket is a late bloomer in Test cricket. He got a second lease in the format in 2019 and since then has been doing well. Things got a little difficult when Rohit couldn't perform with the bat in the last two Test series. With BCCI eyeing a future option, Rohit has announced his retirement. As he drew curtains on his career, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other members of cricketing fraternity wished him for his future. Fans React After Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Gautam Gambhir's Post

Yuvraj Singh's Post

Jay Shah's Post

AB de Villiers' Post

AB de Villiers Post (Photo Credits: abdevilliers17/Instagram)

R Vinay Kumar's Post

RP Singh's Post

Amit Mishra's Post

Parthiv Patel's Post

