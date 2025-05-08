Rohit Sharma, who captained Team India Test team between 2022 and 2025 has announced his retirement from Test cricket. Rohit, unlike white-ball cricket is a late bloomer in Test cricket. He got a second lease in the format in 2019 and since then has been doing well. Things got a little difficult when Rohit couldn't perform with the bat in the last two Test series. With BCCI eyeing a future option, Rohit has announced his retirement. As he drew curtains on his career, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other members of cricketing fraternity wished him for his future. Fans React After Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Gautam Gambhir's Post

Yuvraj Singh's Post

Test cricket asks a lot of you - grit, patience, and character. Brotherman, you gave it everything and yet made it look effortless. From a quiet fighter to a leader at the top, your journey in whites has been special. Proud of you, go well 🤗❤️ @ImRo45 #RohitSharma — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 7, 2025

Jay Shah's Post

Thank you @ImRo45 for your bold leadership in Test cricket, and the entertainment you provided to fans of the longest format over your career. Wishing you all the best for future innings on and off the field! pic.twitter.com/5xatMV1d1w — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 7, 2025

AB de Villiers' Post

AB de Villiers Post (Photo Credits: abdevilliers17/Instagram)

R Vinay Kumar's Post

Ro the fearless hitman. Congratulations on your exceedingly successful test career. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed. Go well on your second innings Rohit 🤗🇮🇳@ImRo45 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/nTv9xmusq9 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) May 7, 2025

RP Singh's Post

Big salute to @ImRo45! 🙌🏻 Your contributions to Indian cricket are immeasurable. From thrilling knocks to leading the team with passion & pride, you've given it your all. Wishing you a well-deserved break & a future filled with joy! 🇮🇳 ❤️#ThankYouRohit #Legend #RohitSharma… — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 7, 2025

Amit Mishra's Post

Parthiv Patel's Post

End of an era! 🏏 @ImRo45, your grit, grace, and leadership in Test cricket will always remain a big part of India’s cricket journey. Thank you for the memories, Captain! 🇮🇳 #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/zAKYBkhsJT — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) May 7, 2025

