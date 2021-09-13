Delhi Capitals announced the arrival of Australian pace bowler Ben Dwarshuis in the team after England's all-rounder Chris Woakes withdrew from the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The franchise issued an official statement on Monday, stating that Woakes won't be able to make it to the tournament due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, his replacement, Dwarshuis will be joining the DC team's bio-bubble in the UAE soon.

Check Out Delhi Capital's Official Announcement:

Ben Dwarshuis Is Ready to Roar!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)