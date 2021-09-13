Delhi Capitals announced the arrival of Australian pace bowler Ben Dwarshuis in the team after England's all-rounder Chris Woakes withdrew from the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The franchise issued an official statement on Monday, stating that Woakes won't be able to make it to the tournament due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, his replacement, Dwarshuis will be joining the DC team's bio-bubble in the UAE soon.

Check Out Delhi Capital's Official Announcement:

🚨 SQUAD UPDATE 🚨@chriswoakes has pulled out of the remainder of #IPL2021 due to personal reasons. Delhi Capitals have attained the services of Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as his replacement. Official Statement 👉🏼 https://t.co/k7Njmtf8Qh#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/fJQTF0fs52 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 13, 2021

Ben Dwarshuis Is Ready to Roar!

Ben Dwarshuis is ready to ROAR 🤩 Welcome to the DC family, Ben 💙 Read more 👉🏼 https://t.co/k7Njmtf8Qh#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/1Ab0R82jb6 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 13, 2021

