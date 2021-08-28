Hitting towering sixes seems to be quite a regular day at the office for MS Dhoni but this time he went out to look for the ball too. The official account of Chennai Super Kings shared the video.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)