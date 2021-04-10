Sensational Fifty From Prithvi Shaw!!
A brilliant FIFTY from @PrithviShaw off 27 deliveries.
At the halfway mark, #DC are 99/0
Live - https://t.co/awnEK1O9DW #CSKvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/sfvQA4wpLV
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
Shikhar Dhawan Joins The Party!!
.@SDhawan25 joins the party with a 35-ball half-century in #VIVOIPL 2021.
Live - https://t.co/awnEK1O9DW #CSKvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Y8FSCrZSPx
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)