Faf du Plessis had a great start to life as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper with a stylish fifty against Punjab Kings in his side's first game in IPL 2022. The South African struck five sixes and two fours in his knock. He also crossed the landmark of 3000 runs in the IPL.

